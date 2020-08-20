Motorsport

Zarco declared unfit for Friday practice at Red Bull Ring

20 August 2020 - 18:08 By Reuters
Johann Zarco has been declared unfit to take part in Friday practice for the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria after having surgery on a fractured wrist.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

French MotoGP rider Johann Zarco has been declared unfit to take part in Friday practice for the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria after having surgery on a fractured wrist.

The Avintia Ducati rider was injured in a big crash at the Red Bull Ring last weekend and had the operation on his right wrist on Wednesday.

The official motogp.com website said Zarco will have another fitness test on Saturday and could be allowed to ride for the remainder of the weekend if passed.

Zarco and Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli were summoned to a meeting at the track on Thursday to discuss Sunday's accident.

Some rivals have blamed the Frenchman for taking an unusual line while braking into turn three, but he has denied making a deliberate move.

Reuters

