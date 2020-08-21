Motorsport

Zarco handed pitlane start penalty following Morbidelli crash

21 August 2020 - 12:27 By Reuters
Franco Morbidelli of Italy and Petronas Yamaha SRT leads Johann Zarco of France and Reale Avintia Racing during the MotoGP Of Austria - Qualifying at Red Bull Ring on August 15, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Franco Morbidelli of Italy and Petronas Yamaha SRT leads Johann Zarco of France and Reale Avintia Racing during the MotoGP Of Austria - Qualifying at Red Bull Ring on August 15, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Avintia Ducati's Johann Zarco will begin his next MotoGP ride from the pitlane after being penalised for his role in a crash with Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli at the Red Bull Ring earlier this week, MotoGP said on Friday.

Zarco, 30, was involved in a high-speed crash with Morbidelli, 25, at turn three in Spielberg, with their cartwheeling bikes missing Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales by centimetres.

Zarco and Morbidelli were summoned to a stewards' meeting at the track on Thursday to discuss Sunday's accident.

"After evaluation it was determined there was evidence of irresponsible riding from Johann Zarco which has resulted in a penalty. The Frenchman will start his next race from the pitlane," MotoGP said in a statement.

Some rivals had blamed the Frenchman for taking an unusual line while braking into turn three, although Zarco denied making a deliberate move.

Zarco fractured his wrist in the crash and required surgery. He will miss Friday's practice at the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria but still hopes to race on Sunday. 

US-based Dorilton Capital buys Williams F1 team

US-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital has acquired Williams Racing which includes the Formula One team, Williams said in a statement on ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Zarco declared unfit for Friday practice at Red Bull Ring

French MotoGP rider Johann Zarco has been declared unfit to take part in Friday practice for the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria after having surgery ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Brad Binder: Victory for SA, Africa and all the underdogs

History was made in motorsport, and it was made in more ways than one, with South Africa and the rest of the continent at the centre of it
Ideas
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Good news for motorists as fuel price is expected to decrease news
  2. Nine iconic retro wheel designs Features
  3. Vehicle hijackings are on the rise — here are eight tips to help you stay safe Features
  4. Why Brad Binder has the cojones to become a MotoGP champion Motorsport
  5. McLaren, Ferrari and Williams sign new F1 agreement Motorsport

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X