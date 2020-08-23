Oliveira leaves it late to snatch win at Styrian MotoGP

Motorsport

Miguel Oliveira of Portugal and Team KTM Tech 3 during the MotoGP of Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

KTM Tech3's Miguel Oliveira became the first Portuguese rider to claim a MotoGP victory in the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday in a race that was restarted after a horror crash involving Championship contender Maverick Vinales produced a red flag.

Oliveira edged Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller and pole-sitter Pol Espargaro of KTM in a three-way battle on the final lap, sealing a first-ever premier class victory for the KTM Tech3 team.

Earlier, Vinales was approaching turn one at around 140mph (225km/h) when he was forced to jump off his Yamaha due to a brake failure with the bike crashing into the air wall and bursting into flames.

