Motorsport

Hamilton says he will not boycott Belgian GP

27 August 2020 - 19:25 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes talks to the media on Thursday ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium on Sunday.
Image: DPPI/Pool via Getty Images

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he would not boycott Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix after a wave of player protests in the US against the police shooting of a black man forced the postponement of sporting events.

The NBA's Wisconsin-based Milwaukee Bucks started the boycotts when they refused to take the court for their playoff game on Wednesday, while other teams followed suit in an unprecedented show of athlete solidarity.

The protests spilled over into Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the Women's NBA and tennis, as Japan's twice Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka pulled out of a tournament after reaching the semi-finals.

In the police shooting that sparked the latest wave of outrage, Jacob Blake was shot in the back at close range by a white officer in an incident captured on video.

“Firstly, I think it’s incredible what many out there in the States are doing within their sports, all the way down to the people that are hosting - commentators for example,” Briton Hamilton, Formula One’s first and only black driver, told reporters via video conference on Thursday.

