Motorsport

Russell thankful for halo device after Giovinazzi crash

31 August 2020 - 08:38 By Reuters
George Russell of Great Britain and Williams praised the safety benefits of his car's halo device following his crash with Antonio Giovinazzi during the Belgium F1 Grand Prix.
George Russell of Great Britain and Williams praised the safety benefits of his car's halo device following his crash with Antonio Giovinazzi during the Belgium F1 Grand Prix.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

George Russell was left feeling grateful for the halo head protection device fitted to his Williams Formula One car after an impact with the bouncing wheel of Antonio Giovinazzi's crashed Alfa Romeo sent him out of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

"It is frustrating. I was in the wrong place at the wrong time and there was nothing we could do," said the Briton.

"I went to the left to avoid Antonio's car, and then his wheel came from nowhere and hit the front of my car which pushed me into the wall. It was quite a big impact, but I am okay.

"I feel very fortunate to have the halo on the car as it could have gone quite near my helmet."

The halo, a three-point titanium structure  introduced in 2018 to protect drivers' heads from debris like flying wheels, has proved effective on several occasions.

Giovinazzi was ahead of Russell when his car snapped out of control at the exit of the Spa-Francorchamps track's fast Fagnes chicane. It hit the barriers, shedding the wheel that Russell hit, before rebounding across the track.

The incident, which took place a year after Formula Two racer Anthoine Hubert's fatal accident in which he was struck by another car after rebounding off the barriers at the Spa circuit's Eau Rouge corner, left debris strewn across the track and brought out the safety car.

"I feel sorry for the team as they deserved a good result this weekend, and of course also for George," said Giovinazzi.

"I was on the limit and when you're there, sometimes mistakes can happen." 

READ MORE:

Hamilton triumphant in Belgium for 89th career win

Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday in a one-two with Mercedes team mate ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

New owners but business as usual for former F1 champions Williams

Williams' deputy team principal Claire Williams has said she will remain in charge at the former Formula One champions for the time being after the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Williams drivers welcome team sale

Family-owned team's sale to US firm should help the former Formula One champions revive past glories
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Siya Kolisi becomes Mercedes-Benz SA’s newest 'Friend of the Brand' news
  2. New drunk driving amendment misses the mark, says AA news
  3. Price of fuel set to sink in September news
  4. New Ferrari Roma to be priced at R5m in SA New Models
  5. Electric VW achieves 531km on a single charge news

Latest Videos

'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
X