Turkey hopes for permanent spot on F1 calendar after 2020 race

Turkey hopes to secure a permanent place on the Formula One calendar after it stages its first event in nearly a decade later this year, albeit at half-capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic, the operator of Istanbul Park circuit said on Tuesday.

The Turkish Grand Prix is set for November 15 after F1 last week adjusted its 2020 calendar of 17 races, and cancelled the Chinese Grand Prix due to the virus.

Turkey last played host in 2011 when Istanbul's circuit was popular among drivers, though less so with locals whose attendance was limited. This year, tickets will be sold for a record-low 30 Turkish lira ($4.08).

Speaking at Istanbul Park, Vural Ak, chairman of circuit operator Intercity, said a one-year deal with F1 could be extended beyond the November race.

"We were actually in talks for a long-term contract to be signed in 2021, but it's difficult for a country to be added without another leaving. The pandemic changed this," Ak told reporters.