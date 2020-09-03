Motorsport

Doctors and nurses invited to closed Italian GP at Monza

03 September 2020 - 10:10 By Reuters
Alexander Albon of Thailand and Red Bull Racing before the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 8 2019 in Monza, Italy.
Alexander Albon of Thailand and Red Bull Racing before the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 8 2019 in Monza, Italy.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Sunday's Italian Grand Prix will be held behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic but 250 doctors and nurses will watch from the grandstands as guests, Ferrari said on Wednesday before their home race.

The race at Monza, outside Milan, is the eighth round of a Formula One season that has so far been staged without live spectators, with teams operating in isolated “bubbles” and limited media in attendance.

Ferrari said the medics, who will keep socially distanced, were being invited as “a symbolic honour for their courage, sense of duty and altruism as front line workers in the fight against Covid-19".

Italy is one of the European countries worst hit by the pandemic, with more than 35,000 deaths in an outbreak that peaked between March and April.

The race after Monza is the Tuscan Grand Prix at Ferrari-owned Mugello, north of Florence, and that will be the first to admit paying spectators.

Some 2,880 people per day are set to watch from three grandstands over the three days.

Most of the races after that are also expected to admit limited numbers of spectators.

READ MORE

Hamilton aims for 90 as Ferrari brace for more pain

Ferrari fans are having a wretched time this season so it may be just as well that Sunday's Italian Grand Prix will be run without spectators
Motoring
1 hour ago

Turkey hopes for permanent spot on F1 calendar after 2020 race

Turkey hopes to secure a permanent place on the Formula One calendar after it stages its first event in nearly a decade later this year, albeit at ...
Motoring
1 day ago

'Boring' Belgian GP prompts calls for end to tyre management

Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton led calls for races with more pitstops and an end to "tyre management" after a Belgian Grand ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Ferrari's Belgian slump leaves Red Bull's Horner with 'sour taste' Motorsport
  2. 14 car parts most likely to fail, and the signs they are on their way out Features
  3. Hamilton sympathises with fans over his F1 dominance Motorsport
  4. 10 innovative features of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class New Models
  5. This is the all-new Rolls-Royce Ghost in all its glory New Models

Latest Videos

'All aboard!'- Free health-care train stops in Gauteng for the first time
Battle of the PAs: Agrizzi vs Mokonyane in state capture inquiry
X