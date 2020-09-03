Motorsport

Prince William's brother-in-law joins Williams F1 board

03 September 2020 - 18:41 By Reuters
George Russell of the UK driving the Williams Racing FW43 Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium on August 30. The team recently announced sweeping changes to its board.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

James Matthews, a former racing driver and brother-in-law of Britain's Prince William, was appointed on Thursday to the board of the Williams Formula One team following the sale to US-based Dorilton Capital.

Matthews, chief executive of London-headquartered investment advisory firm Eden Rock Group, is married to Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa.

Williams Grand Prix Engineering said in a statement that Dorilton chairman Matthew Savage, Dorilton CEO and co-founder Darren Fultz and Matthews will make up the company’s new board of directors.

The team announced earlier that deputy principal Claire Williams, daughter of founder Frank, will leave after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix with the family no longer involved in the team.

"The new board recognises and appreciates the importance of retaining Williams’ heritage and culture and will continue to work with the senior management to leverage its capabilities to return it to racing competitively," a statement said.

Williams have yet to announce who will run the sport's third oldest and most successful team, with an announcement expected before next week's Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello.

Matthews won the British Formula Renault championship in 1994 with Manor Motorsport.

Manor entered Formula One in 2010 as Virgin Racing, with that team then continuing as Marussia and then Manor Marussia until 2015.

