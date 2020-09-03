Prince William's brother-in-law joins Williams F1 board

James Matthews, a former racing driver and brother-in-law of Britain's Prince William, was appointed on Thursday to the board of the Williams Formula One team following the sale to US-based Dorilton Capital.

Matthews, chief executive of London-headquartered investment advisory firm Eden Rock Group, is married to Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa.

Williams Grand Prix Engineering said in a statement that Dorilton chairman Matthew Savage, Dorilton CEO and co-founder Darren Fultz and Matthews will make up the company’s new board of directors.

The team announced earlier that deputy principal Claire Williams, daughter of founder Frank, will leave after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix with the family no longer involved in the team.