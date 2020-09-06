Motorsport

Gasly wins astonishing Italian Grand Prix

06 September 2020 - 17:14 By Reuters
Scuderia AlphaTauri team members celebrate as Race winner Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda crosses the finishing line during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 06, 2020 in Monza, Italy.
Scuderia AlphaTauri team members celebrate as Race winner Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda crosses the finishing line during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 06, 2020 in Monza, Italy.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

France's Pierre Gasly won an astonishing and nail-biting Italian Grand Prix for Italy-based AlphaTauri on Sunday in a race with none of the usual names on the podium.

McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz finished second with Racing Point's Lance Stroll third and Mercedes's championship leader Lewis Hamilton finishing seventh after starting on pole position and dropping to last.

The victory was a first in F1 for Gasly and the first for a French driver since Olivier Panis in 1996.

Mercedes F1 spent $442m in 2019 but still made money

Formula One champions Mercedes spent £333m ($442m or roughly R7.33bn) in winning both titles last year but still reported a profit, according to the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Abiteboul says new Alpine task will not change his F1 role

Cyril Abiteboul said his role as Renault Formula One team principal would remain unchanged despite taking on a new task with the French ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Williams family wise to walk away from F1, says Hill

The Williams family have done the right thing in selling their team and leaving Formula One, according to 1996 world champion Damon Hill
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  2. Hyundai unveils wild-looking new Tucson New Models
  3. 10 innovative features of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class New Models
  4. Drunk drivers beware: New zero-tolerance law will affect your insurance Features
  5. 14 car parts most likely to fail, and the signs they are on their way out Features

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X