Formula One to revisit reverse-grid sprint race plan

Formula One is set to push for reverse-grid sprint races in place of qualifying at some circuits next year after Sunday's thrilling Italian Grand Prix highlighted the excitement potential.

The race at Monza was halted halfway through when Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed. It restarted with a mixed-up grid in what amounted to a sprint to the finish.

The result was a surprise first-time winner in AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, with McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Racing Point's Lance Stroll completing a podium with none of the usual top three teams.

Formula One's motorsport managing director Ross Brawn said the race made the stalled plan worth considering again.

"Monza was a candidate for a reverse-grid sprint race when we were considering testing the format this year," he wrote on the formula1.com website.