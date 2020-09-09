Motorsport

Mercedes take the blame for Hamilton's Monza error

09 September 2020 - 14:21 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 in the pitlane during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 6 2020 in Monza.
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 in the pitlane during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 6 2020 in Monza.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton should not have blamed himself for an error that denied him a 90th career victory at last Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, Mercedes said on Wednesday.

The six-times world champion entered a closed pitlane at Monza after Kevin Magnussen's Haas was stranded nearby, a mistake that changed the race.

Hamilton, who had led from pole, finished seventh after a penalty dropped him to last and AlphaTauri's French driver Pierre Gasly took a shock win instead.

The Briton told reporters he had not seen electronic warning boards but Mercedes said that was to be expected.

Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said Hamilton, who leads team mate Valtteri Bottas by 47 points after eight races, had not been best placed to spot something that should have been picked up by the team.

"The team takes responsibility for it. We'll put systems in place to make sure we don't do this again," said Shovlin.

"He (Hamilton) will always want to improve and to put it right himself and that was probably why he took the blame for this but really we need to put it on our shoulders."

Strategy director James Vowles said the closed pitlane message came 11 seconds after the safety car was deployed. Hamilton, comfortably ahead, entered the pitlane 10 seconds later.

Vowles said the key message was not noticed by the team, who had only seconds to react, until it was too late.

"We can hear from other team radio that it took them about 10 seconds to notice it as well," said Vowles.

"And that 10 seconds was the crucial period where, because Lewis was so far in the lead of the race, he was just able to come in."

Vowles said Mercedes would make software changes to ensure critical messages were seen faster.

READ MORE

Simon Roberts appointed acting principal of Williams F1 team

The Williams Formula One team promoted managing director Simon Roberts to the role of acting principal on Tuesday following the departure of the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 champion Hamilton to enter team in Extreme E electric series

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, an outspoken campaigner for the environment and sustainability, is entering his own team in a new ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Formula One to revisit reverse-grid sprint race plan

Formula One is set to push for reverse-grid sprint races in place of qualifying at some circuits next year after Sunday's thrilling Italian Grand ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  2. New 2020 Datsun Go Five proves that a pig in lipstick is still a pig New Models
  3. Williams waves her cars out for the last time Motorsport
  4. This is what the all-new 2021 Dacia (and Renault) Sandero looks like New Models
  5. Hyundai unveils wild-looking new Tucson New Models

Latest Videos

Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
X