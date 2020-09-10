Dropped Perez wants to stay in F1 until at least 2022

Mexican Sergio Perez said on Thursday he wanted to stay in Formula One and was looking for a two-year deal after losing his Racing Point seat to Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

The 30-year-old also dismissed the idea of taking a year's sabbatical, saying he would sooner retire.

Silverstone-based Racing Point announced earlier that Vettel, who won his four world championships with Red Bull, would be joining from 2021 when they become the Aston Martin F1 team.

Perez told reporters at the Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy's Mugello circuit that he was told on Wednesday by the team's Canadian owner Lawrence Stroll that they were "going in a different direction" and Vettel would be taking his place.

"It's fine. Seven years with the team. Everything has a beginning and also an end. We still have nine races to make each other very proud," said the Mexican.