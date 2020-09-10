Vettel says he came close to retirement before Aston Martin deal

Sebastian Vettel said he had come close to retiring before Racing Point offered him a chance to continue in Formula One next season.

Asked on Thursday ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy's Mugello circuit how close he was to walking away, the four-time world champion replied: "Close".

"Is there a measure of how close you can get? It was close in terms of having a lot of thoughts and deciding what's ultimately ... I have to put myself first in that regard, what's best for me," Vettel told reporters in a video conference.

"What I've decided now I believe is the best for me, and I'm looking forward to proving that."

Vettel was told by Ferrari in May, after the Covid-19 pandemic had delayed the start of the season, that they would not be extending his contract beyond this year.