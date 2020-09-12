Motorsport

Hamilton powers to pole at Tuscan Grand Prix

12 September 2020 - 16:26 By Reuters
Pole position qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 12, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy.
Pole position qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 12, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the first Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy's Mugello circuit on Saturday with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas joining him on the front row.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third with team mate Alexander Albon fourth.

Charles Leclerc kept Ferrari's head up for their 1,000th world championship grand prix, qualifying fifth at a track owned by the Italian team. Sebastian Vettel qualified 14th in the other Ferrari.

READ MORE

Verstappen advises Gasly to stay at AlphaTauri

Max Verstappen believes Italian Grand Prix winner Pierre Gasly is better off staying at AlphaTauri than seeking a swift, and potentially punishing, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Formula One needed Vettel to stay, says Hamilton

Formula One needed Sebastian Vettel to stay and Racing Point, who become Aston Martin F1 next season, made a smart move in signing him, according to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Vettel says he came close to retirement before Aston Martin deal

Sebastian Vettel said he had come close to retiring before Racing Point offered him a chance to continue in Formula One next season.
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. HOMEGROWN HERO | Remembering the sizzling Ford Sierra XR8 Features
  2. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  3. REVIEW | Fire-breathing 2020 BMW M8 scares and delights Reviews
  4. Nissan to issue $8bn in dollar-denominated debt news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Reviews

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
X