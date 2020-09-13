Motorsport

Hamilton takes 90th win in red-flagged Tuscan GP

13 September 2020 - 17:44 By Reuters
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 13, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton celebrated the 90th win of his Formula One career, one short of Michael Schumacher's all-time record, after a crazy crash-strewn Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday that was twice stopped and re-started.

The six times world champion's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas completed the one-two for dominant Mercedes at the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit in central Italy.

Red Bull's Thai driver Alexander Albon, whose team mate Max Verstappen retired in the gravel at the second corner, took third place.

The race was Ferrari's 1,000th championship grand prix but the best the struggling Italian team could manage was eighth for Charles Leclerc.

