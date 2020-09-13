Motorsport

Morbidelli seals first MotoGP victory at San Marino Grand Prix

13 September 2020 - 16:03 By Reuters
Franco Morbidelli of Italy and Petronas Yamaha SRT en route to victory at the MotoGP Of San Marino, September 13, 2020 in Misano Adriatico, Italy.
Franco Morbidelli of Italy and Petronas Yamaha SRT en route to victory at the MotoGP Of San Marino, September 13, 2020 in Misano Adriatico, Italy.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli led from start to finish to win the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday after team mate Fabio Quartararo retired from the race at Misano after two crashes.

Italian Morbidelli, who started from second on the grid, finished in 42 minutes, 2.272 seconds to comfortably beat Pramac Racing's Francesco Bagnaia and secure his first MotoGP win.

Spain's Juan Mir edged out local hope and seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi to take the final podium place, much to the disappointment of fans who were back in the grandstands with social distancing rules amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pole-sitter Maverick Vinales of Yamaha, who set an all-time lap record at the Misano circuit on Saturday, could only finish sixth.

The opening six rounds of the MotoGP season have produced five different winners, with Quartararo winning the first two races in Jerez.

