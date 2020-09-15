Motorsport

F1 teams adamant triple-headers cannot become the norm

15 September 2020 - 17:22 By Reuters
Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner says three weekends in a row is tough on everyone.
Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner says three weekends in a row is tough on everyone.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

As Formula One teams return home to rest and gather breath after three successive triple-headers, bosses have stressed that such intense scheduling cannot become the norm.

The season, delayed and condensed by the Covid-19 pandemic that has so far confined the track action to Europe, only started on July 5 with back-to-back races in Austria, followed by Hungary.

After a weekend off, there were then two successive races at Britain's Silverstone and a trip to Spain.

Last Sunday's first Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy's Mugello circuit near Florence effectively began the second half of the season, and followed on from Monza and Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps.

"Multiple triple-headers are not sustainable," Racing Point team boss Otmar Szafnauer said last weekend.

"We’re doing them this year, but if I were to tell all the mechanics this is how it’s going to be, going forward, I think they would choose to do something else."

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner said three weekends in a row was tough on everyone at the best of times.

"We had a few months not doing much at the beginning of the year, but doing it going forward as a standard, I don’t think it’s a good idea," he said.

Formula One should have had a record 22-race calendar this year, and the regulations allow for up to 25 in a season.

"I think the biggest issue is being away from the families and children and so on for each team member," McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl told reporters in July before the Silverstone-Spain triple run.

Formula One trialled it's first triple-header in 2018, when the season was 21 races long, with a trip to France followed by Austria and Britain, and there were concerns then about the effect on personnel.

The next race in Russia will be the furthest the sport has travelled in 2020, not including a planned opener in Australia in March that was cancelled after the teams arrived, but it stands alone.

The 17-race season ends with another triple-header in Bahrain (two rounds) and Abu Dhabi from November 29 to December 13.

Lewis Hamilton 'won't stop' campaigning for justice

Six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton said he would not let up on campaigning for racial justice, as the sport's governing body confirmed there would ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Perez could miss out on Sochi upgrade after Stroll crash

Racing Point will have their work cut out to get an upgrade onto Sergio Perez's car in Russia next week after Lance Stroll crashed in Sunday's Tuscan ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

F1 drivers say safety car restarts are putting lives at risk

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has called for a rethink on how races are restarted behind the safety car because he fears ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. HOMEGROWN HERO | Remembering the sizzling Ford Sierra XR8 Features
  2. TV HIGHLIGHT | Marawa Moments news
  3. Hamilton takes 90th win in red-flagged Tuscan GP Motorsport
  4. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  5. Fuel price decreases will bring cheer for motorists news

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on children
Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
X