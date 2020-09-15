Motorsport

Lewis Hamilton 'won't stop' campaigning for justice

15 September 2020 - 15:26 By Reuters
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes GP wears a shirt in tribute to the late Breonna Taylor during the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on Sunday in Scarperia, Italy.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he would not let up on campaigning for racial justice, as the sport's governing body confirmed there would be no investigation into his actions at the Tuscan Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver wore a black T-shirt on Sunday declaring "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" on the front and "Say her name" on the back, over a photograph of the slain American emergency room technician.

In a post on Instagram, the Briton told his 20 million followers: "Want you to know that I won't stop, I won't let up, I won't give up on using this platform to shed light on what I believe is right.

"This is a journey for all of us to come together and challenge the world on every level of injustice, not only racial," he added.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed by police officers who burst into her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

