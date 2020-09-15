Motorsport

Perez could miss out on Sochi upgrade after Stroll crash

15 September 2020 - 14:37 By Reuters
Sergio Perez of Mexico and Racing Point during the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on Sunday in Scarperia, Italy.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Racing Point will have their work cut out to get an upgrade onto Sergio Perez's car in Russia next week after Lance Stroll crashed in Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix.

Stroll's RP20 car was the only one with the new package at the Italian circuit, but the Formula One team had hoped to provide the same parts to Mexican Perez in Sochi.

"He [Stroll] did have the upgrade so now we're going to have to do a lot of work to get enough parts together for both of them to have the upgrade in Russia," said team principal Otmar Szafnauer.

The team, owned by Stroll's father, had only enough spares to run one car with the upgrade in Mugello.

If they do not have enough for both, then the Mexican - who is leaving at the end of the year to make way for Sebastian Vettel - will have to wait. Stroll is ahead in the championship and takes precedence.

Enough spares are needed because the car cannot just revert back to the old specification if something is damaged.

Perez had told reporters before Sunday's race, where he finished fifth, that he was looking forward to having the upgrade in Sochi.

