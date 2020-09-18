The new Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI is ready for its GTC debut

The lights will finally go green for the first round of the 2020 SA Global Touring Cars (GTC) championship at Red Star Raceway, Delmas, Mpumalanga, on September 25 and 26. And making its debut at this exciting event is the brand new Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI. Replacing the trusty Jetta that served the Volkswagen Motorsport team well over the last few seasons, this locally built track-stormer lays claim to the honour of being the first ever Golf 8 race car anywhere in the world to take part in a national championship.

“We have tested the car extensively over the past few months and we are confident that the hard work that went into the initial design and building phases as well as the set-up of the car during testing sessions since, will pay off when the lights turn green in Delmas,” says Mike Rowe, head of Volkswagen Motorsport SA.

“The car already competed in an endurance race during August in Port Elizabeth but only as part of a shakedown and its development process, so Round 1 of the GTC series at Red Star will be the official debut for the new Golf 8 and the first real opportunity to weigh it up against its direct competitors from the other rival manufacturers.”