Motorsport

Alonso ready to help Renault at race weekends this year

24 September 2020 - 18:41 By Reuters
Twice world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he hoped to attend some races this year to help Renault with "anything they may need" before his Formula One comeback in 2021.
Twice world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he hoped to attend some races this year to help Renault with "anything they may need" before his Formula One comeback in 2021.
Image: Samuel de Roman/WireImage

Twice world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he hoped to attend some races this year to help Renault with “anything they may need” before his Formula One comeback in 2021.

The 39-year-old Spaniard, who last raced in F1 with McLaren in 2018, is returning for a third stint with the French manufacturer team.

“It's going to be a couple of simulator days here at the factory, preparing next year and also helping somehow the weekends this year,” he said of his plans in a video interview issued by Renault.

“I guess I will come to a couple of races, just to follow the team on the track side and to understand the philosophy working on the weekend.

"(The season-ender in) Abu Dhabi will be probably a must, and hopefully I can come to Imola which is close to my home in Switzerland,” he added. “I will be available for the team for anything they need.”

Alonso visited the team's factory at Enstone in central England for a seat fitting and also travelled to Viry-Chatillon in France to meet Renault technicians.

The Spaniard won his titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and also raced for them in 2008 and 2009 after a difficult season at McLaren.

“A lot of things have changed; the simulator is new, the wind tunnel is updated, a few things are the same: some of the offices, the gym that I used to visit a lot,” he said of Enstone.

“It's like a first day at school with a lot of hopes, a lot of new things to learn but very productive.”

“I think the team is in good shape for the future. The last three races were encouraging for everyone, for myself as well,” he added.

Renault are fifth in the constructors' championship.

Hamilton set to equal Schumacher's record 91 wins

Lewis Hamilton is one win away from matching Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 and the Mercedes Formula One driver will be favourite to get ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Former Ferrari team boss Domenicali is next F1 CEO

Former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali is set to replace Chase Carey as the sport's chief executive before the start of next season, senior ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Michael Jordan forms NASCAR team with Wallace as driver

Basketball great Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin have partnered to form a new single-car NASCAR Cup Series team that ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. SHOOTOUT | Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR vs Hyundai i30 N vs Renault Mégane RS 300 ... Features
  2. Fuel price decreases will bring cheer for motorists news
  3. The new 2020 Toyota Starlet is here to replace the aged Etios New Models
  4. BMW reveals its fiery new M3 and M4 New Models
  5. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X