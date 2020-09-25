Motorsport

Bottas fastest in second Russian GP practice session

25 September 2020 - 16:44 By Reuters
Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 25 2020 in Russia.
Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 25 2020 in Russia.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas set the practice pace on Friday for a Russian Grand Prix that could see Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton equal Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 Formula One wins.

Bottas was quickest in both sessions, with Hamilton ending the day second overall - 0.267 slower - after tyre problems in the morning left him 19th.

It was the sixth race weekend in a row that Bottas, who has so far won only the opening race in Austria in July, had topped the first session timesheets, and Mercedes again looked the team to beat.

The Finn also led the way at the Tuscan Grand Prix in Italy two weeks ago, only for Hamilton to seize pole position and then take his sixth win in nine races this year and 90th of his career.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo signalled the emerging threat from Renault by posting the second fastest time in the morning and third in the afternoon when McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were fourth and fifth.

Sainz had hit the barriers in an interrupted first session, damaging his car's rear wing.

Mercedes technical director James Allison told Sky Sports television that Hamilton damaged his hard tyres early in the opening session.

"It's incredibly easy to lock up a tyre and destroy the tyre set for the remainder of the session," he said.

The Russian Grand Prix will be the first race of a Covid-hit season with a significant number of fans present. Organisers, who had aimed for a 30,000-strong crowd, said all tickets were sold out.

Mercedes have won every race at the Sochi circuit since the first in 2014, with six times world champion Hamilton triumphant on four occasions.

The champions have also started every race this season on pole position.

Hamilton leads Bottas by 55 points after nine races.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third fastest in the morning, when Canadian Nicholas Latifi crashed and brought out red flags, but dropped to seventh after lunch.

Mexican Sergio Perez was fourth and sixth fastest in the sessions for Racing Point.

Sebastian Vettel was the highest Ferrari driver in ninth in the morning, but team mate Charles Leclerc ended the second session eighth.

Domenicali to replace Carey as F1 CEO from January

Formula One need not fear any Ferrari favouritism when the Italian team's former boss Stefano Domenicali replaces Chase Carey as chief executive in ...
Motoring
53 minutes ago

Haas F1 could try out Mick Schumacher and Ferrari juniors

The US-owned Haas Formula One team could give Mick Schumacher and other Ferrari Academy drivers Friday practice slots this season as they consider ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Alonso ready to help Renault at race weekends this year

Twice world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he hoped to attend some races this year to help Renault with "anything they may need" before ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. SHOOTOUT | Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR vs Hyundai i30 N vs Renault Mégane RS 300 ... Features
  2. Fuel price decreases will bring cheer for motorists news
  3. BMW reveals its fiery new M3 and M4 New Models
  4. The new 2020 Toyota Starlet is here to replace the aged Etios New Models
  5. LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | Finally, our Polo GTI crosses borders Reviews

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X