Hamilton on pole in Russia with Schumacher's record in sight

26 September 2020 - 15:35 By Reuters
Pole position qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates with teammates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2020 in Sochi, Russia.
Pole position qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates with teammates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2020 in Sochi, Russia.
Image: Kirill Kudryavtsev - Pool/Getty Images

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton came back from qualifying drama at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday to put his Mercedes on pole position for what could be a record-equalling 91st victory.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen seized second place on the starting grid for the race in Sochi, with Hamilton's team mate and closest title rival Valtteri Bottas having to settle for third.

Hamilton will equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time win record if he takes his seventh win of the season on Sunday.

