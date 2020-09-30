Motorsport

'I may not always get it right', says Hamilton

30 September 2020 - 08:13 By Reuters
Third placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 27 2020.
Third placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 27 2020.
Image: Yuri Kochetkov - Pool/Getty Images

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, who accused stewards of seeking to stop him winning at last weekend's Russian Grand Prix, said on Tuesday he was "only human" and would continue to learn.

In what read like a veiled apology, but did not refer directly to the race in Sochi or the stewards, the Mercedes driver posted a message on Instagram thanking his fans for their support.

"I may not always get it right in the face of adversity," wrote the Briton, who is one win from equalling Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91.

"I may not always react the way you want me to when tensions are high, but I am only human after all and I am passionate about what I do.

"I'm learning and growing every day, and I'll take my lessons and keep fighting on to the next one. Thank you to those who continue to support and are right there fighting with me."

Hamilton, a six times world champion, finished third in Sochi after starting on pole position.

He collected two penalties, totalling 10 seconds, for practising starts in the wrong place before the race had started.

Asked if the punishment seemed excessive, he told Sky Sports: "Of course it is. But it's to be expected. They're trying to stop me, aren't they?"

Race director Michael Masi rejected the accusations after the race.

"If Lewis wants to raise something, as I have said to him before, the door is always open," he said.

"We have the stewards as an independent judiciary to adjudicate. There was an infringement and it doesn't matter if it was Lewis Hamilton or any other one of the 19 drivers."

Formula One's managing director for motorsport, Ross Brawn, said on Monday that Hamilton should lick his wounds and learn from his mistakes.

Schumacher and Ilott handed F1 practice slots

Mick Schumacher will take part in first Friday practice with Alfa Romeo at the Nürburgring next week as Ferrari seek to give their three leading ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Brawn's advice to Hamilton: Lick your wounds and learn

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes should lick their wounds and learn from the mistakes made in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix, Formula One's MD for motorsport ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Bottas wins in Russia after stewards punish Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after team mate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton collected two time penalties ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. VW launches new special edition Polo Vivo Mswenko New Models
  2. Fuel price decreases will bring cheer for motorists news
  3. Brawn's advice to Hamilton: Lick your wounds and learn Motorsport
  4. SA's pandemic-hit car makers ask government to cut taxes on new cars news
  5. New Ford Mustang Mach-E GT all set to shock Europe New Models

Latest Videos

Pinetown truck crash destroys building, leaves residents stunned
'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
X