'We'll have to adapt': Red Bull Racing's F1 third place cost a cool R5bn

Red Bull Racing spent £237.3m (about R5.12bn) in finishing third in Formula One last season, and recognised “adaptations” would be needed to meet a $145m (R2.41bn) cost cap being introduced in 2021.

The Honda-powered team, one of two owned by the Austrian energy drink company, reported a profit of £618,000 (R13.3m) compared to a previous £923,000 (R19.9m) in the year ending December 31.

The expenditure compared to £239.6m (about R5.17bn) in 2018, when British-based Red Bull were also third and using Renault engines. Turnover was £245.4m (R5.29bn), up slightly from a previous £245.1m.

“Costs remain under control and the team is mindful of adaptations necessary for new FIA financial regulations coming into force for 2021,” Red Bull principal Christian Horner said in a note accompanying the figures.