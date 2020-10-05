Motorsport

Turkish F1 Grand Prix to be held without fans

05 October 2020 - 13:47 By Reuters
Paul di Resta of Great Britain and Force India during the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit on May 8 2011 in Istanbul. F1 is returning to this circuit for the first time in nine years.
Paul di Resta of Great Britain and Force India during the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit on May 8 2011 in Istanbul. F1 is returning to this circuit for the first time in nine years.
Image: Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Formula One's 2020 Turkish Grand Prix from November 13 to 15 will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic, state broadcaster TRT reported on Monday, citing the Istanbul governor's office.

In August, Formula One  put the Turkish Grand Prix back on its calendar after almost a decade. The operators of the race, to be held in Istanbul Park, said Turkey hoped to secure a permanent place on the F1 calendar after the race. 

