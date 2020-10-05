Turkish F1 Grand Prix to be held without fans
05 October 2020 - 13:47
Formula One's 2020 Turkish Grand Prix from November 13 to 15 will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic, state broadcaster TRT reported on Monday, citing the Istanbul governor's office.
In August, Formula One put the Turkish Grand Prix back on its calendar after almost a decade. The operators of the race, to be held in Istanbul Park, said Turkey hoped to secure a permanent place on the F1 calendar after the race.