Motorsport

Vettel says maybe he should not have picked some fights

08 October 2020 - 07:34 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari retrieves his front wing from the track after crashing as Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 passes during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2020 in Sochi, Russia.
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari retrieves his front wing from the track after crashing as Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 passes during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2020 in Sochi, Russia.
Image: Getty Images/Getty Images

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel says he will leave Ferrari without regrets at the end of the season but recognising maybe he should have steered clear of some of the fights he picked.

The 33-year-old German, who won his titles with Red Bull, is joining Aston Martin — the renamed Racing Point team — for 2021.

He leaves Ferrari after a difficult 2019 season, outperformed by young team mate Charles Leclerc, and a disappointing 2020 with a power unit lacking the performance of rivals.

“I don’t think I will go on having any regrets, looking back,” Vettel said in an extensive interview with Formula One's 'Beyond the Grid' podcast.

“It is true that I have failed because I set myself the mission or the target to win the championship with Ferrari, I have failed; I didn’t manage to do that.

“There are things that I should have done better, things that maybe I should have seen earlier, fights that maybe I shouldn’t have picked,” he added, without seeking to make excuses.

“But then again, I think everything that happened brought me to where I am now.”

Vettel will be the only German racing in this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring, a circuit where he won with Red Bull in 2013 — the last time Formula One visited the track.

Questioned further on the fights he alluded to, the sport's third most successful driver elaborated:

“I think that maybe looking back they weren’t worth fighting ... but then again part of it is probably my nature and it was natural to do so, and I think I had a point as well in some of these little fights and battles.”

The German, a father of three who married his long-time partner Hanna last year, said he had learnt a lot in six seasons with Ferrari but was looking forward to a fresh start in England.

READ MORE

Raikkonen set for one record, Hamilton hopes for another

Formula One is set for a record-breaking weekend when the Nürburgring hosts the first Eifel Grand Prix on Sunday and one of them at least will not ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Italian karter who threw bumper at rival says he's quitting

An Italian who threw part of his go-kart at a rival during a world championship final, prompting 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button to call for ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Renault 'will fulfil our obligations' if Red Bull needs engines

Renault will meet its obligations under the rules if Red Bull asks for an engine supply after Honda leaves Formula One at the end of 2021, the French ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Italian karter who threw bumper at rival says he's quitting Motorsport
  2. Illegally imported used cars put the brakes on sales of new vehicles in SA news
  3. New and improved 2020 Toyota Hilux range trucks into SA New Models
  4. SA's driving card system in dire need of renewal news
  5. Everything you need to know about the new 2021 Jaguar XF New Models

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X