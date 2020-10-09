Motorsport

F1 working on backup plans to beat German weather

09 October 2020 - 19:21 By Reuters
Fog is pictured over the circuit during practice ahead of the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nürburgring on October 09, 2020 in Nürburg, Germany.
Fog is pictured over the circuit during practice ahead of the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nürburgring on October 09, 2020 in Nürburg, Germany.
Image: Ronald Wittek - Pool/Getty Images

Formula One's governing body is working on backup plans to safeguard the Eifel Grand Prix after bad weather prevented any track action at the Nürburgring on Friday, race director Michael Masi said.

Both practice sessions for the race at the rural German track were scrapped after the medical helicopter that must be able to fly to a nearby hospital in an emergency was grounded by fog.

The circuit is too far from a hospital by road to meet a maximum 20-minute transfer requirement.

“The forecast looks better (for Saturday) but we’re also working on some backup plans should we have a similar situation to be able to try to work around,” Masi told reporters, without giving details.

With no Friday practice, teams now have only one session before Saturday's qualifying and that should make for a busy morning.

Formula One last raced at the Nürburgring in 2013 and teams will have plenty of work to do on car set-up.

It also effectively makes it a two-day race weekend — something Formula One has already planned for Italy's Imola circuit next month, though the Saturday session there will be longer.

“It's kind of like a practice run for Imola,” said Racing Point team boss Otmar Szafnauer. “It just puts pressure on everybody to get up to speed even more quickly.”

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, 44 points clear of team mate Valtteri Bottas at the top of the standings, said that even if the helicopter had been able to fly, teams would probably have done few laps.

“I'd have loved to have just done an installation lap. Everyone is in the same boat though,” said the Mercedes driver who can equal Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 career wins on Sunday.

Hamilton said he had spent the time messing around with his bulldog Roscoe and watching old on-board footage of previous races in the rain.

“It definitely makes it a serious challenge with less practice, so I look forward to that,” he said.

READ MORE

Mercedes rule out supplying engines to Red Bull

Mercedes will not supply engines to Red Bull and AlphaTauri once Honda pull out of Formula One at the end of next year, motorsport head Toto Wolff ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

German fog ends Mick Schumacher's F1 practice hopes

Bad weather denied Mick Schumacher his Formula One practice debut and wiped out track action at the Eifel Grand Prix on Friday, with the medical ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another case of Covid

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas must live 'like hermits' to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infecting their Formula One title battle, Mercedes boss ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. New 2020 BMW 128ti wants your Golf GTI money New Models
  2. Why the Audi A4 is an unsung icon Features
  3. New and improved 2020 Toyota Hilux range trucks into SA New Models
  4. Italian karter who threw bumper at rival says he's quitting Motorsport
  5. SA's driving card system in dire need of renewal news

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
X