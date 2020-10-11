Motorsport

Hamilton takes 91st win to equal Schumacher's F1 record

11 October 2020 - 16:14 By Reuters
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nürburg, Germany.
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nürburg, Germany.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 Formula One wins on Sunday with an Eifel Grand Prix victory that catapulted the Mercedes driver closer to a seventh world championship.

While the Briton triumphed at the Nürburgring, the German circuit where Ferrari great Schumacher won five times, team mate Valtteri Bottas suffered a huge hit to his title hopes with a first retirement of the season.

Hamilton, celebrating his seventh win of the season, is now 69 points clear of the Finn in the standings with six rounds remaining.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second, and took a bonus point for fastest lap, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo third for Renault in his first podium since 2018 when he was at Red Bull.

READ MORE

Petrucci braves wet conditions to win French Grand Prix

Ducati's Danilo Petrucci held his nerve in wet conditions to win the French Grand Prix in Le Mans on Sunday, while Repsol Honda rookie Alex Marquez ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Mercedes rule out supplying engines to Red Bull

Mercedes will not supply engines to Red Bull and AlphaTauri once Honda pull out of Formula One at the end of next year, motorsport head Toto Wolff ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Vettel hopes to see Mick Schumacher racing in F1 next year

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel said he hopes to see Michael Schumacher's son Mick racing in Formula One next year after the young German ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. New 2020 BMW 128ti wants your Golf GTI money New Models
  2. Why the Audi A4 is an unsung icon Features
  3. New and improved 2020 Toyota Hilux range trucks into SA New Models
  4. REVIEW | 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport doesn’t skimp on affluence Reviews
  5. SA's driving card system in dire need of renewal news

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
X