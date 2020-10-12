Motorsport

Daniel Ricciardo happy to be leaving Renault on a high

12 October 2020 - 16:27 By Reuters
Third placed Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Renault Sport F1 celebrates on the podium during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nürburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nürburg, Germany.
Third placed Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Renault Sport F1 celebrates on the podium during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nürburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nürburg, Germany.
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo says he feels happier leaving a successful Renault than a struggling one after securing the French manufacturer's first Formula One podium since 2010.

The Australian, who is moving to McLaren at the end of the season, finished third in Sunday's Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring after Mercedes' early leader Valtteri Bottas retired with a power unit problem.

“Next year's another story, I am moving on, but I think this really does cap a pretty cool story that we've had and shared for these two years,” he told Sky Sports. “I'm obviously OK with it and very positive and excited for next year, but I would much rather end on a high,” added the 31-year-old.

“People think it's easier to leave if we're struggling and, yeah OK, you're moving on to something better, but I don't want to struggle, period. I want to have success in every race.

“So to leave here with success, and on a positive and with the team — a lot of excitement, happiness, it's cool. I'm OK with everything right now and just really happy we've had a successful season.”

Renault's last podium in Formula One was with Poland's Robert Kubica in 2010, although the team then became Lotus and won in 2013 with Kimi Raikkonen in Australia. The French manufacturer returned as a constructor in 2016.

The team finished fifth last year, from fourth in 2018, and is fifth in a tight battle for third, with Racing Point and McLaren six and two points ahead respectively.

Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul said Ricciardo was more confident in the car now.

“The team has progressed, it's very visible since a few races,” he said. “We understand the car better, the set-up works better.

“There is something that clicked between Daniel, his car and his race engineer ... I think the confidence level has just improved but simply because he has got a better car, he's capable of doing what really he wants.”

WATCH | Ricciardo celebrates his F1 podium with a private 'shoey'

Daniel Ricciardo celebrated his first Renault Formula One podium on Sunday with a private champagne 'shoey' while pondering what kind of tattoo to ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Hamilton takes 91st win to equal Schumacher's F1 record

Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 Formula One wins on Sunday with an Eifel Grand Prix victory that catapulted the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Petrucci braves wet conditions to win French Grand Prix

Ducati's Danilo Petrucci held his nerve in wet conditions to win the French Grand Prix in Le Mans on Sunday, while Repsol Honda rookie Alex Marquez ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. New 2020 BMW 128ti wants your Golf GTI money New Models
  2. New and improved 2020 Toyota Hilux range trucks into SA New Models
  3. Why the Audi A4 is an unsung icon Features
  4. REVIEW | 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport doesn’t skimp on affluence Reviews
  5. SA's driving card system in dire need of renewal news

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
'Rewriting the code of life': Why 'genetic scissors' discovery matters and how ...
X