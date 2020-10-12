WATCH | Ricciardo celebrates his F1 podium with a private 'shoey'

Daniel Ricciardo celebrated his first Renault Formula One podium on Sunday with a private champagne "shoey" while pondering what kind of tattoo to inflict on team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

The Australian finished third in the Eifel Grand Prix at Germany's Nürburgring for Renault's first podium since the French carmaker returned as a constructor in 2016, and his first since 2018, when he was at Red Bull.

Ricciardo had talked earlier in the year about missing the "shoey", the act of drinking the podium champagne from a sweaty boot, but when the moment came it slipped his mind in the excitement.

To make up for it, he posted a video on Instagram of the forgotten deed.

"The shoe is off. I think I was so caught up on the podium and obviously it's been a while. Everyone afterwards was like 'why didn't you do a shoey?'," he said, holding his up boot to the camera before pouring in the bubbly.

"I was like 'oh, man'. So anyway, here it is. Belated but better late than never."

"Mother's milk," he declared after a swig.