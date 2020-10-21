Motorsport

Portugal limits attendance at F1 grand prix to 27,500 spectators

21 October 2020 - 15:00 By Reuters
Mika Hakkinen of Finland and the Marlboro McLaren team driving during the 1996 Portuguese Grand Prix in Estoril, the last time Formula One raced in Portugal.
Mika Hakkinen of Finland and the Marlboro McLaren team driving during the 1996 Portuguese Grand Prix in Estoril, the last time Formula One raced in Portugal.
Image: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport

Sunday's Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix will be limited to 27,500 spectators a day because of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, the government said on Wednesday.

The race, at the Algarve International Circuit near the southern city of Portimao, will be the first grand prix held in Portugal since 1996.

“Since the total capacity of the circuit is around 90,000 seats, and given the current epidemiological situation, the authorised capacity for this specific event is 27,500 seats,” a government statement said.

It added that this would be “distributed by separated stands, with a variable occupancy capacity and divided into sectors of about 800 people”.

There would be seating only, with safe spacing and no movement between sectors or stands. The director of the circuit said in August around 28,000 tickets had already been sold but warned that fans would not be allowed in if the pandemic worsened.

Portugal's coronavirus cases passed 100,000 on Monday, days after tough new measures to contain the disease came into force.

READ MORE:

Stroll reveals he tested positive for Covid-19 after Eifel GP

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll said on Wednesday he had tested positive for Covid-19 after the October 11 Eifel Grand Prix but was now ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Rins battles past Marquez to seal victory at Aragon GP

SA's Darryn Binder finishes second in Moto3 race
Motoring
2 days ago

Vietnam cancels 2020 F1 race due to Covid-19 pandemic

Vietnam's first Formula One grand prix has been officially cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  2. How to save R100k on a 2020 Ford Ranger Wildtrak Features
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Putting the new Toyota Hilux through its off-road paces First Drives
  4. CONSUMER WATCH | Ford Fiesta ST misdiagnosis results in R94k engine replacement Features
  5. Why the Audi A4 is an unsung icon Features

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X