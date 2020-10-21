Motorsport

Stroll reveals he tested positive for Covid-19 after Eifel GP

21 October 2020 - 12:24 By Reuters
Lance Stroll of Canada and Racing Point talks in the drivers press conference during previews before the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nürburgring on October 8 2020 in Nürburg, Germany.
Lance Stroll of Canada and Racing Point talks in the drivers press conference during previews before the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nürburgring on October 8 2020 in Nürburg, Germany.
Image: XPB - Pool/Getty Images

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll said on Wednesday he had tested positive for Covid-19 after the October 11 Eifel Grand Prix but was now clear and ready to race in Portugal this coming weekend.

The Racing Point driver missed the race at the Nürburgring after feeling unwell and was replaced at short notice by Germany's Nico Hulkenberg.

The team said at the time that the 21-year-old, whose father Lawrence owns the Silverstone-based team, had felt unwell since the Russian Grand Prix on September 27.

Stroll is the second Formula One driver to have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the other being his Mexican team mate Sergio Perez who missed two races in August.

“I just want to let everyone know that I recently tested positive for Covid-19 after the Eifel GP weekend,” said Stroll on his social media accounts.

“I am feeling 100% and have since tested negative.”

Stroll said he had arrived at the Nürburgring after testing negative but woke up on the Saturday morning with an upset stomach.

“I followed the FIA protocol and self-isolated in my motorhome and did not re-enter the paddock,” he explained.

“I wasn't fit to race so I flew home early Sunday morning. As I was still feeling under the weather I took a Covid test on Sunday evening.

“The next day the results came back positive, so I stayed at home self-isolating for the next 10 days. Luckily, my symptoms were pretty mild.”

Stroll said he was tested again on Monday and his results were negative.

“I feel in great shape and I can't wait to be back with the team and to race in Portugal,” he added.

READ MORE

Rins battles past Marquez to seal victory at Aragon GP

SA's Darryn Binder finishes second in Moto3 race
Motoring
2 days ago

Vietnam cancels 2020 F1 race due to Covid-19 pandemic

Vietnam's first Formula One grand prix has been officially cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday
Motoring
5 days ago

Rossi tests positive for Covid-19, to miss Aragon MotoGP

Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this weekend's Aragon MotoGP, the Yamaha rider said on ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  2. How to save R100k on a 2020 Ford Ranger Wildtrak Features
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Putting the new Toyota Hilux through its off-road paces First Drives
  4. CONSUMER WATCH | Ford Fiesta ST misdiagnosis results in R94k engine replacement Features
  5. Why the Audi A4 is an unsung icon Features

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X