Motorsport

Racing Point keep Hulkenberg on standby for Portugal

22 October 2020 - 12:56 By Reuters
Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Racing Point chats with his engineer during qualifying ahead of the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring on October 10, 2020 in Nürburg, Germany.
Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Racing Point chats with his engineer during qualifying ahead of the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring on October 10, 2020 in Nürburg, Germany.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Racing Point expect Lance Stroll to race in this weekend's Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix after the Canadian was cleared of Covid-19 but have Nico Hulkenberg with them on standby just in case.

Stroll tested positive for the new coronavirus on October 11, the day of the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring, but said he had reported a negative result after 10 days of quarantine at home in Switzerland.

Team boss Otmar Szafnauer told reporters on Thursday that Hulkenberg, a late replacement for Stroll in Germany and for Sergio Perez at Silverstone in August when the Mexican contracted the virus, was in Portimao.

“The probability of (Stroll) now giving a positive is low. Is it zero? I don't know,” said the American in a video call. “Nico is here as a precaution and I'm confident Lance will be in the car this weekend.

“I think other teams have also opted to bring reserve drivers for the first time. I think it just makes sense to have reserve drivers.”

Szafnauer was questioned about why Stroll had not taken another Covid test as soon as he felt unwell at the Nürburgring, rather than leaving it until he returned home.

The team boss insisted the Canadian had not shown typical symptoms but revealed also that the driver had described them to a family doctor over the telephone rather than seeing anyone in person at the track.

Stroll's father Lawrence, the team owner and Aston Martin executive chairman, was not at the race but also tested positive on October 11 at the family home in Switzerland after previous negative results.

“The doctor told him your symptoms aren't Covid symptoms,” said Szafnauer in defence of his driver.

“Hindsight's a wonderful thing but he tested pre-event negative. He tested twice post-Russia negative. The symptoms were there since Russia ... at the time with the information we had, it (another test) was unnecessary.”

READ MORE

Rosberg to follow old F1 team mate Hamilton into Extreme E

Formula One champions and former Mercedes team mates Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton are set to lock horns again as owners of rival outfits in the ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Stroll reveals he tested positive for Covid-19 after Eifel GP

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll said on Wednesday he had tested positive for Covid-19 after the October 11 Eifel Grand Prix but was now ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Vietnam cancels 2020 F1 race due to Covid-19 pandemic

Vietnam's first Formula One grand prix has been officially cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday
Motoring
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  2. How to save R100k on a 2020 Ford Ranger Wildtrak Features
  3. Toyota rated world's most valuable car company news
  4. These are the 10 best-selling used SUV models under R200k Features
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Putting the new Toyota Hilux through its off-road paces First Drives

Latest Videos

Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
X