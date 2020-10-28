Motorsport

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to take place without spectators

28 October 2020 - 18:00 By Reuters
Fernando Alonso of Spain and Renault and Juan Pablo Montoya of Columbia and McLaren-Mercedes celebrate finishing second and third during the San Marino F1 Grand Prix at the San Marino Circuit on April 23, 2006, in Imola, Italy. This was the last time this circuit hosted a F1 race.
Fernando Alonso of Spain and Renault and Juan Pablo Montoya of Columbia and McLaren-Mercedes celebrate finishing second and third during the San Marino F1 Grand Prix at the San Marino Circuit on April 23, 2006, in Imola, Italy. This was the last time this circuit hosted a F1 race.
Image: Paul Gilham/Getty Images

This weekend's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Imola will be held behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

Promoters had previously been given permission for more than 13,000 spectators a day but issued a statement on the circuit website.

"The government has banned our fans and we are very disappointed for that," motorsport.com quoted Imola boss Uberto Selvatico Estense as saying.

Italy announced new measures on Sunday to try to halt a rapid resurgence in the coronavirus.

The race weekend, without Friday practice and condensed into two days from the usual three, will be the third race in Italy this season and 13th round of the championship.

Mercedes can secure a seventh successive constructors' title on Sunday.

Imola last hosted a Formula One race in 2006, when it was designated the San Marino Grand Prix, but has been restored to a patched-up calendar after other races were cancelled due to the new coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia set for 2021 F1 debut, Miami race on hold

Saudi Arabia is set to host a Formula One grand prix for the first time next year with a street race in Jeddah featuring on a record 23-round draft ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Pierre Gasly is staying at AlphaTauri for 2021, Albon's position uncertain

Italian Grand Prix winner Pierre Gasly will continue to race for AlphaTauri in 2021, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team confirmed on Wednesday.
Motoring
4 hours ago

'I take my hat off to Hamilton', says old F1 foe Rosberg

Nico Rosberg hailed Lewis Hamilton's record 92nd Formula One win and sporting longevity as a great achievement on Tuesday but said the way the Briton ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. The new 2020 Hyundai Grand i10 is now available in SA New Models
  2. 2020 Range Rover Sport gets a new six-cylinder engine boost New Models
  3. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  4. Hamilton overtakes Schumacher with record 92nd F1 win Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | Land Rover scores a win with new Defender Reviews

Latest Videos

Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
X