'I take my hat off to Hamilton', says old F1 foe Rosberg

Nico Rosberg hailed Lewis Hamilton's record 92nd Formula One win and sporting longevity as a great achievement on Tuesday, but said the way the Briton was using his platform to raise awareness for global issues was just as impressive.

The 35-year-olds were team mates and fierce rivals at Mercedes from 2013 until the German won the 2016 title and immediately retired.

Rosberg was also team mate to Michael Schumacher, whose record Hamilton broke in Portugal last Sunday, at Mercedes from 2010 to 2012 after the Ferrari great had made a comeback.

"I have huge respect for what he’s managed to achieve," Rosberg told Reuters after a launch for the Extreme E off-road electric series that starts next year with both men entering teams.

"One thing is being at the level that he’s at, just a phenomenal driver, but then to stick in there and year-in year-out stay at that high level and be the guy to beat every year and still dominate, that’s so hard.

"It surely will go down as one of the greatest sporting achievements in general, not only in Formula One, across all sports. I take my hat off to him."

Rosberg said he was also "super-proud" about having beaten someone destined to become the most successful Formula One driver of all time.

The German said it was impossible to decide between Schumacher and Hamilton in terms of greatness and he would rate them as equals.

"At the same time I think it’s cool how Lewis is using his platform and awareness to do good in the world. He’s looking forward, thinking about the future. I also have huge respect for that," he added.

"Among all this craziness of becoming the best of all time in Formula One, he still has capacity to think of the greater picture and that I respect maybe even more."