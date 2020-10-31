Motorsport

Bottas on pole at Imola with Hamilton alongside

31 October 2020 - 16:18 By Reuters
Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on October 31, 2020 in Imola, Italy.
Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on October 31, 2020 in Imola, Italy.
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday with the Finn's team mate and Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton locking out the front row for Mercedes.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly fourth on the grid.

Mercedes need only a fourth-place finish in Sunday's race to secure a record seventh successive constructors' world championship.

The pole was a 13th in 13 races this season for the champions.

READ MORE

Hamilton sets pace during Imola practice

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes at the top of the time sheets in the sole practice session on Saturday ahead of the Emilia Romagna ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Williams confirm 2021 line-up with Russell staying

Williams confirmed on Friday that Britain's George Russell and Canadian Nicholas Latifi will continue to race for them next year, ending speculation ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Raikkonen and Giovinazzi are staying at Alfa Romeo for 2021

Formula One's most experienced driver Kimi Raikkonen and Italian Antonio Giovinazzi will race on for Alfa Romeo next season, the Swiss-based team ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bugatti unleashes a 500km/h supercar — but you can't drive it home New Models
  2. WATCH | World’s first street-legal flying car takes to the road news
  3. Unpaid traffic fines put the brakes on renewing licences, says Outa news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | The 2020 Hyundai Grand i10 is a budget car star First Drives
  5. Fuel prices set to take a welcome dip in November thanks to stronger rand news

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
X