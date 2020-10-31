Bottas on pole at Imola with Hamilton alongside

Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday with the Finn's team mate and Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton locking out the front row for Mercedes.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly fourth on the grid.

Mercedes need only a fourth-place finish in Sunday's race to secure a record seventh successive constructors' world championship.

The pole was a 13th in 13 races this season for the champions.