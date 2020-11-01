Motorsport

Hamilton wins at Imola as Mercedes clinch constructors' title

01 November 2020 - 15:58 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 crosses the finish line to win the race during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on November 01, 2020 in Imola, Italy.
Image: Luca Bruno - Pool/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton took a record-extending 93rd career win at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as his Mercedes team clinched an unprecedented seventh successive Formula One constructors' title in one-two formation.

The six-time world champion took the chequered flag at Imola 5.783 seconds ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas, who started on pole position. Australian Daniel Ricciardo finished third for Renault.

Hamilton also banked a bonus point for fastest lap, extending his lead over Bottas to 85 points with four races remaining. The Briton could clinch the drivers' title in Turkey in two weeks' time.

