Formula E takes a minority stake in Extreme E

03 November 2020 - 12:59 By Reuters
Formula E has become a minority shareholder in Extreme E, the electric off-road series due to start next year, the two sides announced on Tuesday.

No financial details were provided for what was described as a strategic investment.

The series were both founded by Spanish businessman Alejandro Agag, who is chair of Formula E and CEO of Extreme E.

Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle will have a seat on the Extreme E board but the businesses will be independent of each other.

“It has always been my intention to have Formula E and Extreme E working closely together, spreading the message of electrification, environment and equality,” said Agag in a statement.

City-based Formula E has Liberty Global and Discovery Communications as major shareholders.

