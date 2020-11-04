Motorsport

Gerloff on standby as Rossi continues to test positive

04 November 2020 - 14:12 By Reuters
Garrett Gerloff is on standby to replace Valentino Rossi at this weekend's MotoGP race in Valencia should the Italian continue to be ruled out by Covid-19.
Garrett Gerloff is on standby to replace Valentino Rossi at this weekend's MotoGP race in Valencia should the Italian continue to be ruled out by Covid-19.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

American World Superbike rider Garrett Gerloff is on standby to replace Valentino Rossi at this weekend's MotoGP race in Valencia should the Italian continue to be ruled out by Covid-19, Yamaha said on Wednesday.

Nine-times world champion Rossi must show two consecutive negative tests to be allowed to race in the first of two successive grands prix at the Spanish track.

His test on Tuesday again came back positive but the 41-year-old was taking another on Wednesday. Should that be negative, he will have time for a second test before flying to Valencia from Italy.

Rossi is the first MotoGP rider to test positive for the coronavirus.

“Luckily I still have two more chances to be back on track on Friday or Saturday,” said the Italian. “I am very sad because I am feeling well, and I can't wait to be back aboard my M1 and be reunited with my team.

“I really hope the next PCR test result will be negative, because missing two races was already two too many.”

Rossi, no longer in title contention, missed the races at Spain's MotorLand Aragon after contracting the virus, with Maverick Vinales the sole works Yamaha rider.

World Superbike rookie Gerloff has never ridden the YZR-M1 bike before or visited the Valencia circuit. The team's official test rider is three times MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo.

“This year has already been quite the adventure, and this would be the cherry on top,” said Gerloff.

“It's been a dream of mine to ride the Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bike since I started racing so many years ago ... but I am just sorry to get this opportunity under these unfortunate circumstances for Valentino.

“If I do end up riding this weekend, it will be an uphill battle not knowing the bike, tyres, brakes, etc.”

READ MORE

Formula E takes a minority stake in Extreme E

Formula E has become a minority shareholder in Extreme E, the electric off-road series due to start next year, the two sides announced on Tuesday
Motoring
1 day ago

Racing Point say Stroll needs 'a bit of a hug'

Lance Stroll needs "a bit of a hug" to recover lost form and confidence after recent crashes and contracting Covid-19, according to his Racing Point ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Lewis Hamilton's future looks less clear than his seventh title

Lewis Hamilton stands on the brink of becoming the most successful Formula One driver of all time but a record-equalling seventh world title looks ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Toyota Starlet makes strong sales debut despite VW Polo Vivo dominance news
  2. Lewis Hamilton's future looks less clear than his seventh title Motorsport
  3. No guarantees I will be in F1 next year, says Hamilton Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Volkswagen Caravelle T6.1 Reviews
  5. Fuel prices set to take a welcome dip in November thanks to stronger rand news

Latest Videos

Private jets, limousines and 'forex trading': Former SAA board member shocks ...
'Fat cakes' and SAA chaos: Zondo left frustrated by former board member ...
X