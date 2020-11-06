Motorsport

Yamaha handed MotoGP points deduction for technical infringement

06 November 2020 - 08:05 By Reuters
Maverick Vinales of Spain and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team heads down a straight during the MotoGP of Spain, qualifying at Circuito de Jerez on July 18, 2020 in Jerez de la Frontera.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Yamaha have been docked 50 constructors' championship points by MotoGP stewards after making technical changes to their engine without obtaining unanimous approval from other manufacturers, the sport's governing FIM said in a statement on Thursday.

Autosport had reported that Yamaha were under investigation by stewards for allegedly breaching homologation rules with engines used in the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix.

An FIM ruling said Yamaha failed to respect the protocol due to an “internal oversight” and docked the constructor double the points they earned from Fabio Quartararo's victory in Jerez.

The Monster Energy Yamaha factory team have also had 20 points deducted from their championship tally, while satellite outfit Petronas Yamaha SRT were docked 37 points.

The penalty drops Yamaha to third in the manufacturers' standings on 158 points behind new leaders Ducati (171) and Suzuki (163).

None of Yamaha's riders have been docked points in the riders' championship, with Frenchman Quartararo, Spaniard Maverick Vinales and Italian Franco Morbidelli all within 25 points of Spanish leader Joan Mir of Suzuki.

Gerloff on standby as Rossi continues to test positive

American World Superbike rider Garrett Gerloff is on standby to replace Valentino Rossi at this weekend's MotoGP race in Valencia should the Italian ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Savadori to take over from Smith for Aprilia in last three MotoGP rounds

Italian test rider Lorenzo Savadori has replaced Briton Bradley Smith at Aprilia Racing Team Gresini for the final three rounds of the season, the ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Rins battles past Marquez to seal victory at Aragon GP

SA's Darryn Binder finishes second in Moto3 race
Motoring
2 weeks ago

