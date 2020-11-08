Mir wins European GP to extend championship lead

Suzuki's Joan Mir edged out team mate Alex Rins to claim his maiden MotoGP victory at the European Grand Prix on Sunday, extending his lead at the top of the world championship standings.

Starting fifth on the grid, Mir moved up to second inside the opening three laps in Valencia before overhauling Rins with 11 laps remaining.

Pole-sitter Pol Espargaro took the final podium spot while Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo had to settle for 14th after going down on the opening lap.

Mir became the ninth different winner of the 2020 premier class season and is now 37 points clear of Rins and Quartararo in the standings.

SA's Brad Binder finished 7th.