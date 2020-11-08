Motorsport

Mir wins European GP to extend championship lead

08 November 2020 - 16:32 By Reuters
Suzuki's Joan Mir edged out team mate Alex Rins to claim his maiden MotoGP victory at the European Grand Prix.
Suzuki's Joan Mir edged out team mate Alex Rins to claim his maiden MotoGP victory at the European Grand Prix.
Image: Suzuki

Suzuki's Joan Mir edged out team mate Alex Rins to claim his maiden MotoGP victory at the European Grand Prix on Sunday, extending his lead at the top of the world championship standings.

Starting fifth on the grid, Mir moved up to second inside the opening three laps in Valencia before overhauling Rins with 11 laps remaining.

Pole-sitter Pol Espargaro took the final podium spot while Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo had to settle for 14th after going down on the opening lap.

Mir became the ninth different winner of the 2020 premier class season and is now 37 points clear of Rins and Quartararo in the standings.

SA's Brad Binder finished 7th.

READ MORE

Espargaro clinches pole for KTM at European Grand Prix

Spanish rider Pol Espargaro excelled in wet conditions to claim his second MotoGP pole position of the season for KTM at the European Grand Prix on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Czech Grand Prix uncertain on 2021 MotoGP calendar

The Czech Grand Prix was left off MotoGP's draft 2021 calendar on Friday pending mandatory safety work, with three reserve races listed to fill any ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Yamaha handed MotoGP points deduction for technical infringement

Yamaha have been docked 50 constructors' championship points by MotoGP stewards after making technical changes to their engine without obtaining ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. SA fashion designer Rich Mnisi creates a one-of-a-kind Volvo Features
  2. When a Rolls-Royce is too ordinary, try the Aznom Palladium New Models
  3. Nissan's new Navara throws down the gauntlet to Toyota and Ford New Models
  4. Volkswagen shows off its new 235kW drift-ready Golf R New Models
  5. New Mercedes-Benz GLS cruises into town New Models

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X