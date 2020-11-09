Motorsport

Dovizioso turns down Yamaha offer, set to put career on hold

09 November 2020 - 16:02 By Reuters
Andrea Dovizioso of Italy and Ducati Team looks on during qualifying for the MotoGP of Europe at Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo Circuit on November 7 2020 in Valencia, Spain.
Andrea Dovizioso of Italy and Ducati Team looks on during qualifying for the MotoGP of Europe at Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo Circuit on November 7 2020 in Valencia, Spain.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Italian Andrea Dovizioso has turned down an offer to become a test rider for Yamaha in 2021 and will put his career on hold, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Monday.

Dovizioso will leave Ducati at the end of the season, bringing an end to his eight-year association with the team and said last month that becoming a test rider was “a big option”.

But La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Dovizioso's manager Simone Battistella had communicated the rider's decision to Yamaha Motor Racing MD Lin Jarvis on Saturday, adding that the 34-year-old would not ride in 2021.

Yamaha were not immediately available for comment.

Dovizioso has won 13 races since joining Ducati in 2013, finishing runner-up in the championship in the last three seasons.

READ MORE

Mir wins European GP to extend championship lead

Suzuki's Joan Mir edged out team mate Alex Rins to claim his maiden MotoGP victory at the European Grand Prix on Sunday, extending his lead at the ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Czech Grand Prix uncertain on 2021 MotoGP calendar

The Czech Grand Prix was left off MotoGP's draft 2021 calendar on Friday pending mandatory safety work, with three reserve races listed to fill any ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Binder's success stands out even in MotoGP's crazy year

Brad Binder went into his rookie MotoGP season expecting to crash and learn from his mistakes, possibly with some pain involved
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. SA fashion designer Rich Mnisi creates a one-of-a-kind Volvo Features
  2. When a Rolls-Royce is too ordinary, try the Aznom Palladium New Models
  3. Nissan's new Navara throws down the gauntlet to Toyota and Ford New Models
  4. New Mercedes-Benz GLS cruises into town New Models
  5. Volkswagen shows off its new 235kW drift-ready Golf R New Models

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X