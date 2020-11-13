Motorsport

Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in slippery Turkish practice

13 November 2020 - 12:35 By Reuters
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on November 13.
Image: Ozan Kose-Pool/Getty Images

Max Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two in a largely meaningless Turkish Grand Prix first practice on Friday that the Dutch youngster likened to driving on ice due to slippery track conditions.

The 23-year-old produced a best lap of one minute 35.077 seconds at the end of the session on a recently resurfaced Istanbul track. The lack of grip on a cold morning posed problems for all.

His time was more than 10 seconds slower than Sebastian Vettel's 2011 pole time, when the German was with Red Bull, of 1:25.049 on Formula One's last visit to the circuit on the Asian side of Istanbul.

Thai team mate Alexander Albon was second, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly with dominant Mercedes way down the order on a morning of wheelspins and slides.

Vettel, in his last few races for Ferrari before joining Aston Martin (Racing Point) next season, was fifth fastest.

"It’s like driving on grass - way lower grip than a wet track," commented Haas's Kevin Magnussen.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who looks set to seal his record-equalling seventh world championship in Sunday's race, was only 15th fastest and more than five seconds slower than Verstappen.

"There's no grip, it's pointless doing the start," the Briton said over the team radio when told to pit for practice starts.

Team mate Valtteri Bottas, who must score eight points more than Hamilton to stay mathematically in contention, was ninth fastest with the main priority being to get rubber down onto the track.

"It's all about tyre temperature," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner, whose team finished one-two in 2011.

"It's so, so slippery out there it is like driving on ice in many respects."

McLaren's Carlos Sainz stopped by the side of the track after earlier suffering an electrical problem. His team mate Lando Norris, celebrating his 21st birthday, was seventh fastest.

The session was red flagged within minutes of the start after Ferrari's Leclerc slid into a bollard marking the pit lane entry.

Track workers were earlier seen chasing a stray dog reported to have been caught before any cars ventured onto the track. 

F1 to hold race in Sao Paulo until 2025

Formula One has renewed until 2025 its contract to hold races at the Interlagos track in Sao Paulo, city mayor Bruno Covas said on Thursday
Motoring
7 hours ago

Grosjean prepared to put 'fear on the side' to race Indy

Romain Grosjean said he was prepared to set aside fear and race at Indianapolis and other US ovals if he moves to IndyCar after Formula One
Motoring
7 hours ago

Hamilton prouder of equality push than seventh F1 title

Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday his campaigning for equal rights and diversity made him more proud than an imminent seventh Formula One world ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

