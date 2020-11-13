Motorsport

Yamaha confirm Crutchlow as test rider for 2021 season

13 November 2020 - 15:19 By Reuters
Cal Crutchlow will be Yamaha's test rider for the 2021 MotoGP season.
Cal Crutchlow will be Yamaha's test rider for the 2021 MotoGP season.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Yamaha's factory team on Friday announced Britain's Cal Crutchlow as their test rider for the 2021 MotoGP season.

Crutchlow, 35, will leave LCR Honda at the end of the season after he was dropped from their line-up in favour of Alex Marquez.

The three-time MotoGP race winner was also linked with a move to Aprilia but has decided to join Yamaha, replacing three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo in the testing role.

Crutchlow has also confirmed his availability for selection next season as a replacement rider in case one of Yamaha's MotoGP riders are forced to miss a race through illness or injury.

After impressing in the Superbike world championship, Crutchlow started his MotoGP career with Yamaha's Tech3 outfit in 2011 before moving to Ducati in 2014.

Starting from the MotoGP shakedown test scheduled in Sepang, Malaysia from February 14-16, Crutchlow will ride Yamaha's YZR-M1.

“This wealth of experience, coupled with Cal's honest no-nonsense approach, will surely benefit us greatly as we strive to improve our YZR-M1 bikes with a full testing programme next year,” Yamaha Motor Racing MD Lin Jarvis said in a statement.

Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi will swap seats with Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, who is taking his place at the factory Yamaha team alongside Spaniard Maverick Vinales next season.

READ MORE

Rossi cleared to race in Valencia GP after Covid-19 scare

Seven-times MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi has been cleared to race at this weekend's Valencia Grand Prix after a second consecutive negative ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

F1 to hold race in Sao Paulo until 2025

Formula One has renewed until 2025 its contract to hold races at the Interlagos track in Sao Paulo, city mayor Bruno Covas said on Thursday
Motoring
9 hours ago

Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in slippery Turkish practice

Max Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two in a largely meaningless Turkish Grand Prix first practice on Friday that the Dutch youngster likened to ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  2. Toyota's new soon-to-be-launched budget car is probably the Agya New Models
  3. How I quit stalling and finally bought a classic Mercedes-Benz Features
  4. If looks could grille ... BMW unveils its all-electric iX SUV New Models
  5. New 2020 Toyota Fortuner gets more power and added features New Models

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X