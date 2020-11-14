Motorsport

Stroll ends Mercedes' streak with shock pole in Turkey

14 November 2020 - 16:13 By Reuters
Pole position qualifier Lance Stroll of Canada and Racing Point celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on November 14, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Canadian Lance Stroll celebrated a stunning first career pole position for Racing Point at the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday to end Mercedes' season-long stranglehold on qualifying.

Stroll was the first Canadian on pole since 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will join Stroll on the front row with Racing Point's Mexican Sergio Perez third after a rain-delayed qualifying session on a slippery Istanbul Park track.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth for a race that could seal his seventh title, with team mate and sole title rival Valtteri Bottas ninth.

