Motorsport

Chadwick to go off-road with Veloce in Extreme E

25 November 2020 - 12:19 By Reuters
W series racing driver Jamie Chadwick will race for the Veloce team in Extreme E in 2021.
W series racing driver Jamie Chadwick will race for the Veloce team in Extreme E in 2021.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Jamie Chadwick, the first champion in the all-female W Series, has been bitten by the rally bug after testing the electric SUV she will race for the Veloce team in Extreme E next year.

The new electric off-road series, which aims to raise awareness about climate change, starts up in the Saudi Arabian desert in March, with further rounds in Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Argentina.

Each of the 10 competing teams must enter a male and female driver, and Veloce confirmed Chadwick on Wednesday.

“It’s really, really taken my interest,” the Briton, who is also a Williams F1 development driver and hopes to retain the role despite the team's recent change of ownership, told Reuters.

“I’m under no illusions about how much I’m going to have to learn. It’s a lot of fun but also a discipline that I’ve now engaged a lot more with.

“There’s a style that’s required that could actually really suit me ... the Extreme E format is really short, sharp and intense so the physicality of it isn’t as bad as some of the track stuff.

“It’s definitely something I’d like to do more of and I'm keen to develop my off-road horizons.”

The 22-year-old said she would be interested also in eventually entering the Dakar Rally, the endurance event that had a female winner in German Jutta Kleinschmidt in 2001 when held in Africa.

Chadwick has yet to confirm other plans for 2021, with the W Series due to support Formula One at eight races but yet to publish a calendar. The 2020 campaign was written off due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Three of the planned Extreme E races clash with Formula One's dates.

Chadwick is backed by New Zealand-based, high-performance car maker Rodin and she said that could also lead to another opportunity elsewhere.

“The first focus is obviously Extreme E. At the moment I'm committed to all five rounds but we'll have to see what other calendar clashes might come into play and then we can make a decision,” she said.

Chadwick is racing in regional Formula Three in Italy this year but results have been disappointing and she is unlikely to return even though teams can run an extra car for a female driver.

Extreme E aims to promote sustainability and raise awareness with races in some of the world's most remote and harsh environments that are suffering from global warming and pollution.

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and former team mate Nico Rosberg have entered teams, though neither will race.

Other teams are the US-based Andretti United and Chip Ganassi Racing.

READ MORE

Saudi Arabia to host Formula E's first night race

Saudi Arabia will host Formula E's first night race with a double-header in Diriyah next February, the all-electric series announced on Tuesday
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton a fantastic ambassador, deserves a knighthood, says Hill

Lewis Hamilton has been breaking down barriers since he arrived in Formula One (F1) and deserves a knighthood for his achievements on and off the ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Local favourite Oliveira wins Portuguese MotoGP race

KTM Tech 3 rider Miguel Oliveira dominated his home MotoGP race from start to finish to win the season-ending Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao's ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. SA's vehicle exports are under threat news
  2. REVIEW | 2020 Toyota Starlet has plenty to offer for the price Reviews
  3. Rapid new 2020 Audi S7 Sportback is the sleeper you've been waiting for New Models
  4. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  5. WATCH | The Porsche Taycan drifts into the record books news

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
X