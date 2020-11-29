Motorsport

Hamilton wins crash-hit Bahrain Grand Prix

29 November 2020 - 19:21 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 crosses the finish line to win as Mercedes team members celebrate on the pitwall during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on November 29, 2020 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after French driver Romain Grosjean had a miraculous escape from a fiery first lap crash that ripped his car in two.

The win, from pole position, was the 95th of seven times world champion Hamilton's career and came with the safety car leading the field to the chequered flag.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second with Thai teammate Alexander Albon completing the podium in the floodlit race at Sakhir after Racing Point's Sergio Perez suffered a late engine failure.

Hamilton, who clinched the title in Turkey two weeks ago, has now won the last five races and 11 of the 15 so far this season.

Grosjean smashes through safety barrier, halting Bahrain Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean's Haas car was ripped in half and engulfed in flames as it shot through protective safety barriers on Sunday, halting the Formula One ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Hamilton takes 98th career pole in Bahrain

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took his 98th career pole position in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, with ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Royal fan Hamilton says he would never refuse a knighthood

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton left no doubt on Thursday that he would accept a knighthood if it was offered to him
Motoring
2 days ago

