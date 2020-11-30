Motorsport

Next year's Isle of Man TT races fall victim to Covid-19

30 November 2020 - 16:02 By Reuters
Prince William looks on as Michael Rutter races past at the Isle of Man TT in 2018.
Image: Peter Byrne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Isle of Man has cancelled next year's TT motorcycle races because of the uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic, the government of the British Crown Dependency said on Monday, marking the second straight year the races won't be run.

The annual races around the island off the northwest coast of England rank among the most dangerous in motorsport and attract tens of thousands of visitors from all over Europe.

This year's event, which was scheduled to be held from May 30 to June 13, was cancelled in March.

“We do not underestimate the disappointment that this decision will cause,” said Laurence Skelly, minister for enterprise. “However, we are making an early and logical decision to provide certainty and clarity for everyone involved.

“We evaluated all possible options including moving the TT to a date later in the year but there are risks ... which would cause further disruption to thousands of people.”

The next TT races are scheduled for May 28 to June 11 2022.

