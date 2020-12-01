Grosjean to spend another night in hospital, keen for Abu Dhabi return

Romain Grosjean will spend another night in hospital recuperating from his fiery Bahrain Grand Prix crash but the Frenchman is keen to race in the Formula One finale in Abu Dhabi, his Haas team boss Guenther Steiner said.

The 34-year-old, who limped away from the horrific crash that split his car in two with burns to his hands and not a broken bone in his body, was set to be discharged from a nearby hospital on Tuesday.

“This guy he's got with him actually told me the doctors are very happy, and the healing process is as they had seen it coming,” said Steiner. “So there is no setback. It's just maybe better to stay a night longer to make the healing quicker.”

Grosjean, who is out of a drive and set to leave Formula One next season, will be replaced by Haas's Brazilian reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi for the second of Bahrain's two races this weekend.